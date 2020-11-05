The San Joaquin Valley has received a specially addressed message from the Union of Concerned Scientists about what it thinks people across the region should be doing about looming water shortages, worsening air quality and generally more volatile weather in the years ahead.
The 200,000-member organization published a report last month recommending local communities keep an eye on local water quality, encourage greater use of vehicles that run on clean energy, become more involved in government policymaking and consider economic alternatives to employment in agriculture.
Climate change is a hot topic statewide because of this season's devastating wildfires. In Kern the subject has taken on additional weight as some of Gov. Gavin Newsom's most ambitious efforts to address changing weather patterns would fall heavily on the county's oil industry, which was not mentioned in the UCS report.
While environmental groups urge greenhouse gas reductions at all levels to combat climate change, local leaders have decried the governor's orders for tightening oil regulations and restricting new-car sales to zero-emission vehicles by 2035. They note Newsom has provided little guidance on how to buffer the economic consequences his policies would have on local employment and government revenues.
The county's most powerful politician, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, declined to say at a political debate last month whether he thought humans are responsible for climate change. But he said the phenomenon is happening and humans will solve it.
ADVOCACY PUSH
The nonprofit Union of Concerned Scientists, founded in 1969 and based in Cambridge, Mass., advocates sharp cuts in U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, greater vehicle fuel economy standards, taxes on polluters and subsidies for environmentally friendly practices. UCS has produced other regionally specific reports on the effects of climate change.
The report it published last month titled "Climate Change in the San Joaquin Valley: A Household and Community Guide to Taking Action" says changing weather patterns across the region will bring higher temperatures and more volatile precipitation. The publication was based on interviews with climate scientists, water managers, community leaders and community organizers.
There will be more flooding in the years ahead, it predicted, less snowpack, a shorter wet season, worsening wildfires and "the water system will increasingly fail to meet the needs of California’s communities, industry and agriculture."
The UCS guide advises San Joaquin Valley residents to advocate for water infrastructure improvements and groundwater management that takes into account the threats of climate change. It said people should remind state and regional regulators that the California Water Code guarantees everyone "the right to safe, clean, affordable and accessible water adequate for human consumption, cooking and sanitary purposes."
TAKING PRECAUTIONS
To prepare for increased flooding the UCS said communities should take stock of their drainage systems. It advised trying to capture and store as much rainwater as possible.
As drought conditions linger, the report said, valley residents should weigh economic alternatives to agriculture. The valley's workforce should be ready to build renewable energy projects and manage carbon and wildlife, it said, emphasizing higher education as the leading tool for resiliency.
Regarding air quality, the UCS suggested using masks during outdoor work and staying indoors on particularly bad days. It urged planting trees to act as pollution barriers and pushing for greater use of clean vehicles.
One of the guide's authors, UCS climate scientist J. Pablo Ortiz-Partida, put some of the findings in environmental justice terms.
“As temperatures rise," he said in a UCS news release, "climate change compounds the already difficult circumstances of vulnerable communities, increasing inequities related to access to clean water, clean air and socioeconomic opportunities.”
Several business organizations active in the valley declined to comment or did not respond to requests for comment.
The UCS report can be found online at https://www.ucsusa.org/resources/troubled-waters.