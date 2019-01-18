Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son demonstrated this week that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree with a widely circulating Instagram body-building pose reminiscent of a pose his father once famously struck.
Joseph Baena, the former governator's child with his one-time housekeeper, was raised in Bakersfield — and in virtual anonymity until Schwarzenegger's secret leaked out in 2011 and the international media descended on the boy's west Bakersfield cul-de-sac.
Baena, now 21, graduated from Frontier High School.
“Just a lil thicc,” Baena captioned the Instagram photo, snapped at an unidentified gym.
Baena's muscular photo got the attention of USA Today, Fox News and several other national news outlets.
Baena was recreating his father’s iconic photo taken in 1975. Schwarzenegger posed for the photo after he won Mr. Olympia for the sixth straight time, according to People.
Schwarzenegger, 71, started his career in bodybuilding before becoming an actor then switching to politics.
Baena is “The Terminator” star’s son with Mildred Baena, Schwarzenegger’s former housekeeper. Mildred and the former California governor had an extramarital affair.
Schwarzenegger — who portrayed "the Butcher of Bakersfield" in the 1987 film "The Running Man" — and his former wife Maria Shriver have four children together. One of them, a son, was born within just a few days of Joseph's birth. Schwarzenegger's eldest daughter, Katherine and her boyfriend, actor Chris Pratt, announced their engagement earlier this week.
Mildred Baena was a longtime housekeeper at the family’s Brentwood mansion. According to a divorce records reported by People, Baena separated from her then-husband just weeks after the boy’s 1997 birth. Schwarzenegger is said to have supported the child financially.
