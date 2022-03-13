Schools share optimism, caution amid end of state mask mandate in classrooms

While K-12 classrooms in Kern County will no longer be under a state mask mandate starting Monday, a number of local school districts noted there will be protective measures in place, and some pointed out wearing a mask is still “highly recommended.”
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Feb. 28 the mask mandate for classrooms issued by the state’s Department of Public Health in January of 2021 would expire March 11.
Local education officials said what precautions will remain in place going forward. They also described optimism and concern in reactions expressed by teachers, staff and parents about the end of the policy.
Steve Comstock, president of the Bakersfield Elementary Teachers Association, called teachers' reactions to the new policy a “mixed bag” — unsurprising, because the union has more than 1,700 teachers, he said in a written statement.
Some teachers look forward to teaching literacy skills without the mask, because they can see their students’ mouths. Other educators are immunocompromised, or have family members with illnesses that put them at greater risk from a COVID-19 infection, and worry about bringing home the virus.
“Kern (County's) vaccination rates and COVID numbers have been some of the worst in the state and no teacher wants to see ... students or their own family suffer due to relaxed safety protocols,” Comstock said.
Overall, many teachers welcome some semblance of normalcy “as it is universally accepted” that the past two years have been challenging to teach and for students to learn.
“We are ready for a return to normalcy, but there still must be a focus on being cautious and safe,” Comstock added.
The move comes as the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention noted Thursday that based on an updated framework, more than 98 percent of the U.S. population is now living in an area where the risk of COVID-19 is low to medium.
However, Kern County is currently in the “medium” category, with a seven-day case rate of 334.59 per 100,000 people as of Thursday, the most recent CDC data available, second-highest in the state after Lassen County (343.44).
Jennifer Irvin, assistant superintendent of educational services for the Panama-Buena Vista Union School District, said masks are still recommended, but the move is a welcome one as Californians transition to the endemic phase of the pandemic.
“We will be supportive and encouraging, but we also will not be enforcing,” Irvin said, in reference to wearing a mask.
The district is keeping a number of measures in place.
The staff and employees of the school district have to be vaccinated, or be tested weekly. They also started allowing visitors on campus, and they have to be vaccinated or have proof of a negative COVID test.
Irvin said the district is also using physical distancing, which varies based on the classroom.
Statements from the Kern High, Panama-Buena Vista Union and the Rosedale Union school districts all noted public health measures such as cleaning and sanitation stations would still be in place. They also mentioned policies that would respect the individuals who choose to keep wearing a mask, as well as those who don’t.
Sue Lemon, superintendent of Rosedale Union, said the district welcomes the change because it has always believed donning the protective material should be a choice.
“The kids are really excited to not have to wear one,” Lemon said. “It's getting warm out, it's going to be beautiful weather and so I think that just adds to the excitement as well.”
Lemon added the district promotes outdoor activities and gives students a choice of eating outside or in the cafeteria. She added after the mask mandate started, social distancing was not practiced.
Kelly Richers, superintendent of the Wasco Union School District, shared his reaction to the change with a measure of pride for what it meant in terms of the work that had been done by staff, students and members of the community to get the numbers at a point to where it was safe to drop the mandate.
The district had only 20 people out on Friday due to either exposure, symptoms or being sick with COVID-19, he said, out of more than 3,700 people, including students and staff.
But he also said he felt this was because the community was still acting with a high degree of concern due to there being a significant percentage of its population that remains unvaccinated.
“Well, considering that Wasco is one of the highest-risk places in the county and the county is one of the highest-risk places in California,” Richers said, “then the answer to that is yes, although we will go to a no longer mandated masking, we will go to a 'highly recommended' masking for students.”