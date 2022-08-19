Schools look to bond measures to offset cost of growth, repairs

Next week, the Kern County Board of Supervisors is expected to approve putting school bond measures on the November ballot for voters in three school districts.
The measures, which require 55 percent of the vote in order to pass, would add $30 per every $100,000 of assessed property value to residents’ annual county property tax for residents in the Panama-Buena Vista Union, Fruitvale and Edison school districts. (The owner of a property assessed at $500,000 in value, for example, would see a monthly addition of $12.50 to their property taxes, or $150 for the year.)
Each district has a Bond Project List, which is essentially a list of needs the bond would help with, if approved.
A school district isn’t required to finish every project on its list, but the lists give voters a sense of how the money will be spent. State laws regarding school bond measures also prohibit the districts from using the funds for teacher and administrator salaries, and most already have oversight committees in place to increase accountability.
The districts' project lists range from big-picture goals, such as a new school site, to much smaller items, such as locks and lighting, and a slate of repairs in between.
Panama-Buena Vista
The largest of the three districts, Panama-Buena Vista Union, has more than 18,200 students and expects to grow by about 10 percent over the next 10 years, according to the resolution its board passed to put the bond before voters.
That’s one of the main reasons the district is looking to put the bond measure on the ballot, according to PBVUSD trustee Elynor Cherie Olgin.
The PBVUSD measure would authorize the sale of up to $99 million in bonds, which would have an estimated total debt service, including principal and interest, of approximately $120 million, according to the tax information statement. If approved, the assessment would continue until the fiscal year 2041-42.
“We’re going to be over capacity here in the next couple of years,” Olgin said Friday, referring to growth that’s taking place in the northwestern part of the district. “With these builders building homes, we’re obviously in need of new schools, and we also need to modernize some of our existing structures.”
Olgin noted the district’s newest site, Whitley Elementary, which opened its doors in 2018, has recently added a seventh grade and next year will add an eighth grade to help accommodate growth at Stonecreek Junior High, which is already at capacity.
Board President Keith Wolaridge also confirmed the district is looking at areas in the northwestern part of the district for a potential school site, but he declined to cite specifics at this time.
Wolaridge said the district has been very grateful for the backing the district has received from the families within its borders, and he pledged to continue to be fiscally responsible if the voters approve the measure in November.
“First of all, I want to thank our borders for the previous support,” he said Friday. “Without the southwest community trusting us … we want to thank them for their trust, as we fiscally do our best to manage the interest expense, which saves taxpayers' dollars. So we will continue to do that, and we thank them in advance for their trust.”
Fruitvale School District
In contrast, the Fruitvale School District has enjoyed a relatively stable student population; however, its bond measure is necessary to address renovations and upgrades for school sites that the district is calling a “modernization project,” according to board trustee Richard Traynor.
One of the main sites is Endeavour Elementary, he said Friday, shortly after he’d taken a tour of the campus.
“We want our buildings to match the quality of the education we give our students,” Traynor said, “and so we want to talk about facilities with proper lighting and the ability to have them cabled properly for technology.”
While the district isn’t looking to build a new school site, there are improvements that have been identified throughout the district, which is why trustees are looking to put the $23 million bond on the ballot. The measure is expected to have a total debt service of approximately $40.8 million over the life of the bond, which has a sunset date of 2051-52.
Endeavor turns 27 years old on Sept. 1, and the district tries to assess and upgrade its sites within about 25 years, Traynor said. The costs to upgrade sites can add up quickly, he added, noting a door can cost as much as $200 to make it part of a modern security system, which, when multiplied throughout a district, represents a tidy sum. Roofs, which are subject to pretty extreme heat in Bakersfield, can also be an expensive repair.
If approved, the measure would also allow the district to restructure about $13 million in previous bond funding that otherwise wouldn’t be available to the district for a number of years, due to how the previous bond was structured, Traynor said. Fruitvale voters approved a similar ask for $23 million in 2016, according to the district’s website.
“We’re excited about this and we hope it passes,” said Traynor, noting he’s been on the board since 1981, and he can’t recall a time the district’s voters haven’t supported local schools.
“And our parents stand behind us,” he added. “They appreciate what we’re doing. Our district does a good job and our test scores show it.”
Edison School District
The Edison School District also is experiencing a good deal of growth, according to Edison Superintendent Erica Andrews, which is a positive, but also one that comes with challenges.
Thanks to a pair of housing projects and anticipated growth, a developer-fee analysis conducted in 2018 noted the district expects to add 300 students by 2028, which is a very significant increase for a district that has roughly 1,200 students split between Orangewood Elementary, Edison Middle and a preschool site licensed for about 150 students.
“And the reason that we're going out for (the bond) is because, No. 1, our growing enrollment,” Andrews said. The district has owned land next to Orangewood since the 2000s, she said, and the plan is to gradually add facilities there to accommodate the anticipated growth. However, construction costs have more than doubled since the district last put a bond to voters in 2004. It passed with approximately 80 percent approval, she said.
The district is looking to ask voters for help in November to raise $3.4 million in school bonds that would have a total debt service of approximately $7.88 million. The debt service ratio of 2.31:1 is “significantly less” than the maximum allowable by state law, according to the district’s tax rate statement. The tax is expected to be collected until the year 2052-53.
And as a rural school district, its facilities offer more than just educational opportunities, Andrews notes. She gave the example of the gym that was built from the previous bond effort. It is used by community organizations for events, as well first responders for physical fitness.
Andrews pointed out that the district has sought to get every state and federal grant it can to support these goals, including about $2.8 million from the state over the next five years from a community schools grant that will help with staffing costs.
She also expressed her gratitude on behalf of the district for the community’s history of support.
“We have a very supportive board. We have very supportive unions in our school district, very supportive staff, very supportive parents and students,” she said. “So we have a lot of great plans in place, and we're all working really hard to make sure that those can come to fruition.”