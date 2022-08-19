 Skip to main content
Schools look to bond measures to offset cost of growth, repairs

Next week, the Kern County Board of Supervisors is expected to approve putting school bond measures on the November ballot for voters in three school districts.

The measures, which require 55 percent of the vote in order to pass, would add $30 per every $100,000 of assessed property value to residents’ annual county property tax for residents in the Panama-Buena Vista Union, Fruitvale and Edison school districts. (The owner of a property assessed at $500,000 in value, for example, would see a monthly addition of $12.50 to their property taxes, or $150 for the year.) 

