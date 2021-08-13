Schools begin to open in Kern County, but coronavirus concerns loom

By EMMA GALLEGOS
Students in Wasco Union Elementary School District have already been in class for two weeks. Since then a dozen students have tested positive for COVID, and 70 were sent home to quarantine because of a possible exposure under current health guidelines.
The cases have rippled through every campus — two middle schools and two elementary schools — of the northern Kern County district. Contact tracers for the schools are working day and night.
“People are starting to get tired, and it’s the second week of school,” said district Superintendent Kelly Richer.
Only some of Kern County’s 46 school districts have begun classes. Most of the largest and those in metro Bakersfield, including the Kern High School District, Bakersfield City School District and Panama-Buena Vista Union School District, don’t begin until Wednesday. But those that have opened in rural areas of the county provide a window into what the beginning of the school year might look like as more students arrive on campus at the same time case rates are rising.
“I think it is safe to say there is a general concern on how things will play out,” Kern County Superintendent of Schools spokesman Robert Meszaros wrote in an email. “There is uncertainty because community cases are trending up, our vaccination numbers lag the state average (albeit they are improving), and we know the Delta variant to be more transmissible.”
KCSOS’s goal is to help schools open and stay open this year, and it has been doing that by advising districts about all the ever-changing health guidelines, the education codes and best practices, according to Meszaros.
“I think we will have a better sense of how the school year will progress over the next several weeks,” Meszaros wrote.
Wasco Union Elementary isn’t the only district to have to deal with positive COVID cases among its students during their first weeks of school.
Arvin Union School District opened its campuses Aug. 3 and has since had positive cases at three of its four campuses, according to Superintendent Georgia Rhett.
The district keeps strict guidelines. Social distancing rules from last year have been relaxed by the state, but in Arvin, students will still sit 3 feet apart in classrooms, in line and at lunch.
Rhett declined to offer numbers on how many students had COVID-19 or how many were quarantined, stating that she believed it could identify individual students.
But she said the district is offering what it called “modified quarantine” as an option to reduce the number of days students are out of school, which is permitted under current state health guidelines.
Modified quarantine is allowed when someone is exposed to a person with COVID-19 while both are wearing masks. An exposed student can continue to attend school if they continue to mask, show no symptoms of COVID and test twice a week during their 10-day quarantine.
Rhett said parents have been on board with the modified quarantine as a way to keep students from missing school.
Meszaros said the modified quarantine has provided some relief in districts, and he adds that this is why masking is so important.
The tricky part when kids are unmasked: eating. Many schools last year completely cut this from their schedules. This is where Wasco Union Elementary ran into trouble, Richer said.
Initially, he said, the district did not receive guidance indicating how crucial seating charts and spacing would be at lunch time. Staff had to try to recreate where everyone sat days after the fact to figure out who might have been close enough to be exposed.
Now the district has assigned seating, students are spaced out and outdoor seating is used. This means that when there’s a positive case, fewer students will be considered exposed.
Those who are exposed when maskless cannot go into a modified quarantine, if they are unvaccinated. They must quarantine for 14 days. That’s a long quarantine, and no one is happy about it, Richer said.
At the end of last year, a student who was exposed could easily switch into distancing learning because most districts were in hybrid mode. But this year, the state has pushed schools to offer a full in-person education experience and also a separate independent study option. Most districts have asked parents to pick one mode and stick with it, so that teachers are not forced to, say, abandon their in-person class when a large group of students decides to switch to independent study mid-semester.
But when a district and its teachers have prepared for in-person learning and dozens of students are out for two weeks, there are no easy solutions, Richer said.
Wasco Union Elementary’s students in quarantine have received paper packets. Richer admits that no one is a fan of them. Not the teachers who have to spend extra time working on them, nor the students working on them or the parents who are at home trying to figure them out.
“The whole system is riddled with difficulties,” said Richer.
This latest round of cases in Wasco Union Elementary only affected students, but Richer worries about staffing a school if quarantines or cases impact staff. Rising case rates remind him of last year when Wasco was hit hard by COVID. According to the Kern County COVID dashboard, more than 20 percent of the population has had COVID — among the highest rates in the county.
Last year, many school districts that were open during the winter surge were forced to shut down as cases rose and schools had trouble staffing their schools. Some things have changed since last year. Many more educators are vaccinated, and those who are vaccinated do not have to quarantine if they’re asymptomatic.
But one thing hasn’t changed: There still isn’t much back-up. For the upcoming year, there are 1,105 people on the countywide substitute teacher list, down from 2,026 in 2019.
Rhett has advice to parents before they send their kids to school: Take the daily screenings very seriously and think about any possible exposure before sending a student to be around others. What happens to one student has big ramifications for the entire class.