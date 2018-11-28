A company that a group of Centennial High students have formed allows students and others to purchase bulletproof backpacks, pepper spray, stun guns and other items to protect themselves in case of a shooting or similar incident on campus.
There’s just one catch: The company isn’t real.
Students in the school’s Virtual Enterprise program formed the fictional company Ancora Safety as part of the class, which tasks students with creating and running a company that operates like a real business. Students have to take all aspects of business into account, such as economic viability, marketing and sales.
“Virtual Enterprise gives students hands-on business experience. It’s very different than your typical class,” said Jacilyn Elliott, a teacher who coordinates the class. “This is real-world experience they can take out of high school and put on a resume.”
In light of recent shootings and other incidents of violence, both locally and across the nation, the 22 students in the class gravitated toward the idea behind Ancora Safety.
Some of the local incidents the class said have had a significant impact on them and other students was the killing of Centennial High graduate Bailey Schweitzer during the Las Vegas Route 91 shooting, the shooting rampage in southeast Bakersfield that led to the deaths of six people and a series of knife fights at the school last year.
After choosing the business this spring, students began working on it in earnest this August.
“I think it’s a really neat company and really relevant to what’s happening in society,” Elliott said. “I think it ties in with what’s currently going on and addresses an issue. These violent acts are definitely on students’ minds. I think they’re on everybody’s minds. They’re happening far too often.”
Senior Alex Bridges — who was “hired” to be the chief executive officer of the fictional company after going through an interview process — said that while the company is virtual, it is based on real businesses and a real need.
“People are living in fear of walking out late at night, being assaulted,” he said. “We were thinking one of the biggest issues right now is what to do about our firearms. We’re not politicians, so we’re not going to get into that, so what’s another way people can be safe?”
The fictional company sells a slew of products, including bulletproof backpacks and even bulletproof binders. There are also tools available including pepper spray and stun guns. Finally, the program offers services including active shooter and self-defense training courses.
“The goal is that people can effectively and efficiently use products and services they know so they’re not left in fear. They’re not frozen when an emergency comes around,” Bridges said.
Elliott said the students in the class — juniors and seniors only — choose the from a selection of business ideas and whittle it down to one company that the students have to create and run for the whole school year.
One of the first matters to deal with was picking a name. The word "ancora" in Ancora Safety means "hope" and "anchor" in other languages, Bridges said.
Each of the students in the class were dedicated to various positions across the finance, marketing and other departments in the company. There’s even a human resources department that creates employee newsletters. No detail has been skipped to make the experience as real as possible.
In creating the business, the students consulted real companies, including Second Amendment Sports and Bakersfield Elite Martial Arts, as well as non-local companies such as Citizen Armor.
Bridges said creating a successful virtual business has been challenging, such as figuring out how to successfully market the products and pitch them to potential customers.
“Our marketing team has done a phenomenal job marketing this, and I’m very proud of them,” he said. “Each department has had their own struggles and have persevered (through) them with great success.”
Matthew Tamunda is the chief marketing officer for Ancora Safety. He has helped form the company’s marketing efforts, which includes marketing materials such as posters and brochures, the company website and posts about the company on social media.
“As a kid, I’ve always been interested in business and wondered how, in the real world, to be a salesman,” he said. “I thought I would be a perfect fit for this position because I’m pretty creative and I have an eye for colors.”
Tamunda said he’s enjoyed his time with the class so far this school year.
“This class has given me a new experience and I’ll always remember it,” he said.
Bridges said he’s also learned a lot participating in the class, such as how to manage your time, delegate tasks effectively, working together as a team and communication.
“This has really been an eye-opening experience for me,” he said. “You see all the aspects that go into a business that you have to look at as a CEO, all of the little decisions that, in the long run, can have a significant impact. You have to analyze all the situations that could potentially happen and make the best choice for the company.”
The class has been practicing recently for a presentation on Ancora Safety that they will give during a regional Virtual Enterprises competition being held at Cal State Bakersfield on Dec. 5. The class will be going up against fictional companies created by students from other schools.
Bridges said the goal is to make it to the state competition and do well enough to go to nationals in New York City next year.
