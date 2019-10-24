David Hogg, a survivor of the 2018 Parkland, Fla., school shooting, has canceled an upcoming appearance at Cal State Bakersfield, according to a news release from the university, along with all his 2019-2020 speaking plans.
Hogg was set to speak in April at the 34th annual Charles W. Kegley Memorial Lecture, but his freshman schedule at Harvard University conflicted with the appearance, the release said.
A representative for Hogg said, "He appreciates the opportunity and hopes he can make it to the campus in the future," the release stated.
CSUB is working to find another speaker to take his place, the release said.
