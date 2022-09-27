 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

School meeting on drugs cut short as parents demand answers

North High School held a community meeting Tuesday that became raucous when the school’s principal attempted to disseminate educational information about drugs following claims of student overdoses on campus.

Last week, North High students staged a walkout in response to parents saying their children were sent to the emergency room with drug reactions after eating food passed around by other students.

Ishani Desai can be reached at 661-395-7417. Follow her on Twitter: @_ishanidesai.

Coronavirus Cases