School meeting on drugs cut short as parents demand answers

North High School held a community meeting Tuesday that became raucous when the school’s principal attempted to disseminate educational information about drugs following claims of student overdoses on campus.
Last week, North High students staged a walkout in response to parents saying their children were sent to the emergency room with drug reactions after eating food passed around by other students.
Principal March Balch sent a phone message Thursday saying there were no overdoses on campus — this message, along with North High’s response to students’ complaints, was the subject of criticism at Tuesday’s meeting attended by scores of parents and students.
“I don’t want to send a message that fentanyl is not present in our schools,” Balch said to the crowd, while also later apologizing for the message sent Thursday. “We know it is.”
The presentation Tuesday began with Kern High School District Police Officer Steve Vasquez sharing facts and statistics about vaping.
But parents interrupted Vasquez with angry cries saying they already knew about vaping and wanted information about fentanyl use on campus. Questions hurled at Balch became an unintelligible cacophony as attendees demanded answers.
“Protect our children,” one person yelled.
Balch attempted to wrest control by saying presenters would take questions at the end. He also apologized for sending a message Thursday saying there were no overdoses at NHS, and said he conveyed the information he knew at the time.
Vasquez attempted to continue his presentation, but was interrupted again. Balch said he wanted parents to know about vaping because students will often start using this drug before advancing onto more addictive substances.
“Shame on this administration,” said another attendee as that person — and a few others — walked out, shaking their heads.
Balch then jumped to the fentanyl portion of the presentation as more parents decried the presentation.
Kelly Ballew, a NHS substance abuse specialist, informed the crowd about the dangerous potency of fentanyl — it’s 50 times stronger than heroin — and said drug dealers can make it cheaply and easily. Kern County had 7.5 deaths from it per week from March 2020 to March 2021.
Overdose symptoms include the skin turning gray or ashy for lighter skin colors or purple for those with deeper undertones. Breathing can also become slow and irregular, Ballew said.
Balch tried to take questions from attendees after talking about an anonymous tip line, called Sprigeo School Safety and located on the school’s website, which can be used to report any students furnishing drugs or other problems.
The administration will be trained in the use of Narcan, and students will not be disciplined for carrying it around, he added.
But Blach cut the meeting short as a deluge of parents shouted questions.
Blach also added he is prohibited by law from talking about individual cases in a group setting. It’s why he said he couldn’t address parents demanding answers about children fainting in public.
Kristena Meza, whose children all either graduated from or are currently attending NHS, said she came Tuesday to hear the district’s side to allegations made by parents and make an educated assessment of the entire problem. She said fentanyl use on campus is not only a problem at NHS, but somehow the worst spotlight shines on them.
Sandra VanMeter, whose child is a sophomore at NHS, said she wasn’t happy with the meeting. She said presenters repeated information released previously and she wanted answers about how the school would crack down on fentanyl entering its grounds.
Ishani Desai can be reached at 661-395-7417. Follow her on Twitter: @_ishanidesai.