The Kern County Superintendent of Schools and local school districts announced Tuesday that meal service will be provided April 6 through 9 for the upcoming spring break holiday.
There will be no meal services April 10 and April 13 and normal daily meal services will resume April 14.
During the first full week of Kern County school closures, approximately 108,000 children were being served two daily meals — lunch and breakfast for the following day — at roughly 80 locations countywide.
Many districts continue to modify their distribution efforts in order to meet the needs of the community. Any changes to distribution sites/times during the spring break holiday will be communicated directly to families through their school district’s normal communication channels.
Spring Break? Give me a break, kids have been out of school since March 18 and won't go back until May 4th (or August)
why aren't parents feeding their kids themselves? Why is it the govt's/taxpayers' responsibility? If people can't feed their own kids, social services should be called to take the kids away from these irresponsible parents.
