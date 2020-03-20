Local school districts will continue to provide breakfast and lunch to students during Gov. Gavin Newsom's statewide stay at home order, according to the Kern County Superintendent of Schools.
The stay at home order exempts critical prekindergarten through 12th grade functions covered in his previous orders.
"Because of this exemption, and because meals are an essential part of school services, Kern County school districts will continue to operate Kern County school districts’ 'Grab N Go' meal programs until further notice," KCSOS said in a news release.
