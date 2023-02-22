 Skip to main content
School leaders, advocates talk food insecurity

Rafael Juarez, director of the Kern County Superintendent of Schools Nutrition Services Department, explained to a small group of city and county educators and policy workers the importance of healthy, affordable food for students at a breakfast talk on Wednesday at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County’s Armstrong Youth Center on Niles Street.

A panel of school leaders and advocates gave their thoughts Wednesday on child hunger in Kern County in a brainstorming session over breakfast provided by Kern’s Superintendent of Schools.

According to 2020 data by Feeding America, more than 20 percent of Kern County schoolchildren — approximately 54,000 kids — experience food insecurity and more than 84 percent qualify for subsidized meals.

