The Taft Union High School District was negligent in a 2013 classroom shooting that injured a student, a civil trial jury announced Wednesday, according to a KGET-TV report.
Attorney Daniel Rodriguez represented the family of injured student Bowe Cleveland.
"The jury did absolutely the right thing," Rodriguez told The Californian. "Despite a mountain of warning signs, the district let this happen."
Rodriguez had argued that the district didn't take reasonable precautions before Bryan Oliver shot Cleveland at school, KGET-TV reported.
I'll say it: why is no one holding Bowe Cleveland responsible? Sure, the adults in charge did nothing, because they knew Bowe would win every time. Bowe was afforded BMOC because of his stature as an athlete and his reputation for getting away with being a bully. What Oliver did (shooting Bowe) was absolutely wrong and absolutely avoidable. Had the administration done something to STOP BOWE, there's a good chance Oliver would be at college, away from his horror of a high school, and Bowe plowing his way forward too. And yes....I have several friends who children were at Taft High when the shooting happened. I cannot imagine their fright. But every parent knew of Bowe, and of his reputation. The decision is legal, but not justice. Especially for Bryan Oliver, who was a harassed, beaten, demoralized, scared young man who Taft High failed even more miserably that Cleveland.
I don’t think Oliver was treated fairly.
Because schools are not interested in justice, only order. If they were, then they would not punish someone for defending himself the same way they (are supposed to) punish his attacker. "Zero-tolerance" policies do not create fairness. The right of self-defense exists in every legal system on the planet except for the American school campus.
