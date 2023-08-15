Teachers describe a phenomenon that sometimes happens in their classrooms.
They’re working on a concept or subject — or just something new — and the students are struggling.
Then suddenly, there’s a breakthrough, and the teacher sees a light of understanding switch on in the students’ eyes.
Pamela Tarango, a third-grade teacher in the Bakersfield City School District, an educator with more than three decades of experience in the classroom, has seen that light in her students' eyes.
So have hundreds of teachers in Kern County who, like Tarango, will welcome a new crop of students on Wednesday, the first day of instruction for the 2023-2024 academic year for many school districts.
And she's up for it.
"Today we had our first staff meeting of the year," Tarango said in a text Tuesday afternoon. "We had our annual training for suicide prevention and lockdown procedures.
"We did some goal setting and then we worked in our classrooms," she said. "We want to be ready for when our students arrive tomorrow.
"This is my 36th year of teaching and the first day of a new school year never stops being exciting."
PREPARING FOR THE FIRST DAY
The Bakersfield City School District is a pre-kindergarten through eighth grade public school district in metro Bakersfield. The district has 45 schools and serves more than 30,000 students across much of the city.
It's the largest K-8 district in the state.
But sprawling Kern County has 46 school districts spread from Arvin to Delano, Taft to Ridgecrest, the mountains to the valley to the desert.
At Stonecreek Junior High School, a campus in the Panama-Buena Vista Union School District, parents and students gathered Tuesday for a meet and greet and a chance to tour the campus.
At the front reception desk at Bakersfield High School, a dad tried to secure a last-minute transfer to another campus, explaining to the school employee that his family had moved across town.
Like many teachers in the Kern High School District, BHS English teacher Tamara Clark stayed busy Tuesday attending meetings and making her classroom student-ready. She was beginning her 21st year as an educator at the Driller campus — and apologized for not having time to speak with a reporter.
KERN LEARN
Veteran high school teacher Elise Sotello taught two decades at East Bakersfield High School and remembers getting nervous butterflies each year on the first day of school.
But now she provides instruction online for a KHSD program called Kern Learn, a blended learning model that combines online learning and face-to-face education. Kern Learn offers increased access to standards-based courses, and the use of digital curriculum enables flexible scheduling options for students.
"It’s not as nerve-wracking as past years," Sotello said. "This is my third year with the program, and I have an office rather than a classroom."
She had back-to-school meetings all day Monday, and another one Tuesday morning. And she spent all of Tuesday afternoon updating her Canvas courses, the teaching and learning system she uses online.
"This is my 24th year teaching and I still get excited," Sotello said. "But I don’t get the nervous butterflies like I did when I had to face a classroom full of teenagers at East Bakersfield High."
BREAKFAST AND LUNCH
All students in Kern County's public schools will be offered breakfast and lunch at no charge when they come to school this academic year
California's universal meal program — the first of its kind in the country — ensures free breakfast and lunch will be available to students at Kern County's 46 public school districts and schools operated by the Kern County Superintendent of Schools.
Of course, some kids won't like the meals, so those parents may need to pack lunches anyway.
GET YOUR STUDENT REGISTERED
If your child still isn't registered for school, you can get started registering a new student by going to your district's website. This should allow parents and legal guardians to quickly start the process.
Information about the student such as emergency contacts, medical and language information will be collected. Upon completion, the student's information is electronically sent to the school.
Questions? Call the school.
Parents or guardians of new students will have to provide proof of residency showing that students reside in the district in which they are registering.
There are also immunization requirements and current physicals are required.
TEACHER SPENDING
Countless teachers have been busy decorating their classrooms with educational materials over the past week or more, often at their own expense.
According to an analysis by My eLearning World, teachers were projected to spend an average of $820.14 out of pocket on school supplies during the 2022-23 school year. This doesn’t include the hours dedicated beyond the traditional school day.
In total, teachers across the U.S. will spend about $3 billion on essential items to help their students succeed during the school year. This includes items like pencils, paper, cleaning supplies, books and software.
INSTRUCTION BEGINS
Wednesday is a short teaching day at Downtown Elementary, Tarango said.
But various school sites and districts have different bell schedules.
"We bank time on the other four days, so that we have planning and collaboration time on Wednesdays," Tarango said.
"Normally, we start school at 8:15 a.m., but not on Wednesday."
Dismissal times depend on grade level.
Kindergarten has the shortest day. Junior High-age students have the longest day.
"The older the kids are," she said, "the more instructional minutes they have during the school day."
Whatever you do Wednesday morning, don't be tardy.