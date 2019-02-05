The following schools are closed today due to snow and ice:
- Peak to Peak Mountain Charter
- Caliente Union School District
- El Tejon Unified School District
- Tehachapi Unified School District
Kern Valley High School will be on a regular schedule with one bus route change. No bus service to the Havilah area, according to Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office
Kernville Union School District will also be on a regular schedule with no change, and no bus service to the Havilah area, according to the website.
For more updates on school delays visit alertline.kern.org.
