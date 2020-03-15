The plans of both public and private schools in Kern County to serve students in the midst of coronavirus concerns were rapidly evolving Sunday.
• The Rosedale Union School District's Board of Trustees has scheduled a special board meeting for Monday to "discuss plans for potential school closure," according to a letter sent to parents Sunday by Superintendent Sue Lemon.
It went on to say that in the event of a school closure, lunch would be provided to all interested students 18 years or younger at times and places to be determined.
Lemon wrote that many parents have notified the district they will be excusing their students from school and they are seeking independent study.
"We absolutely support parent decisions and packets for learning are being developed now. Please contact your school for that information," she wrote.
• Bakersfield Christian High School is canceling on-campus classes beginning Monday, the school announced Sunday afternoon on its website.
"This decision is based upon additional tightening of measures, though not school related, just announced by Governor Newsom in relation to the coronavirus. Online classes will begin Tuesday," the announcement said.
It went on to say more information would follow Monday morning.
• St. John's Lutheran Schools on Sunday posted a letter on its website saying its ministries staff is closing school beginning March 23 with plans to move to distance learning the following day.
"We are proceeding with the transition to distance learning/mixed delivery in order to do our part to help mitigate the transmission of COVID-19 within our community," said the letter from Evan Anwyl, St. John's superintendent.
The letter went on to list a series of other steps that could be taken, such as if local public schools close. It also said St. John's will have distance learning regardless of what public schools do.
• The Kern High School District is the only school district of the largest 25 in the state that has not closed, Gov. Gavin Newsom said during a Sunday afternoon news conference during which he announced wide-ranging guidance and directives related to coroanavirus concerns.
Newsom said 24 of 25 of the largest school districts in the state have closed.
He said 51 percent of the districts in the state have closed, but they represent 80 percent to 85 percent of the children who won't be going to school.
The governor said by Tuesday his administration will have very specific guidance on how schools can handle the provision of free and reduced price breakfasts and lunches in light of campus closures.
Some 73 percent of students in Kern County receive free and reduced price meals and extra-support resources, The Californian reported Friday.
• The Panama-Buena Vista Union School District will have minimum school days this Wednesday through Friday, according to an announcement posted to the district's Facebook page Sunday night.
It said the schedule is "for the purpose of consideration and planning with all staff for the possibility of district-wide closures due to public health concerns."
An announcement of the schedule after Friday will be made on or before Friday, the announcement said.
The letter says the PBVUSD board met in emergency session Saturday and unanimously voted to authorize the superintendent to declare school closures if necessary or directed by various officials.
• The Delano Union School District announced Sunday that it will close district schools beginning Wednesday and continuing until further notice. Students will be given independent study packets, and the district is piloting a distance learning segment.
Superintendent Rosalina Rivera wrote that at a minimum the closure will include the two weeks immediately before spring break, as well as the regularly scheduled spring break.
"During the period of school closure, parents, guardians, and grandparents are reminded that the safest place for the children is at home," Rivera's statement said.
Starting Wednesday, for parents who can't secure child care, supervision will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2:07 p.m. at Harvest Elementary, La Vina Middle School and Pioneer School.
Breakfast and lunch will be available in a "grab and go" style from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Almond Tree Middle School, Cecil Avenue Middle School, La Vina Middle School, Nueva Vista and Pioneer School at no cost, the superintendent's statement said.
