School boundaries, traditions and transparency come up at KHSD forum

The Kern High School District held its second public forum to address its three proposed boundary changes prompted by the opening of Del Oro High School in fall 2022.
Tuesday night's forum was held at Foothill High School, but few who spoke were from nearby neighborhoods. Most speakers who offered public comment were from southwest Bakersfield neighborhoods, known as The Rudder, currently zoned for Bakersfield High School. They spoke in support of Plan 3, which would keep boundaries as they are.
Del Oro's opening is meant to address overcrowding in the southeast part of the district. However, the district's boundary committee addressed overcrowding in several areas of the district, since there are no immediate plans for another school site after Del Oro, according to Roger Sanchez, KHSD’s director of research and planning.
During Tuesday's forum, Sanchez gave a presentation on the boundary committee's three proposals. His presentation also included specific data about just how much high schools were overcrowded.
Some of the high schools bordering Del Oro showed the heaviest overcrowding: Arvin by 660 students, Golden Valley by 622 and Mira Monte by 510. But other similarly overcrowded schools include Highland by 670 students and Ridgeview by 655.
North High is 25 students below capacity, and Stockdale High is at the lower end with 28 students over capacity. Bakersfield High School, whose boundaries have been most hotly debated, is 115 students over capacity.
Many of the speakers at Tuesday's event from Driller Nation — current parents, prospective parents, alumni, prospective students — gave testimony in favor of Plan 3 that resembled last week's event. They spoke of the long tradition in their families and of buying homes in certain neighborhoods in The Rudder just to continue that tradition. They spoke highly of the academics, athletics and extracurricular activities.
But some of the people who commented also expressed frustration with the boundary committee and the process itself.
Marianne Keathley, who served as a BHS parent representative on the KHSD boundary committee 15 years ago, said this year's committee was half the size of the committee she served on and lacks valuable parental input.
"I think the process with its lack of transparency and decreased parental input has resulted in parent anxiety and mistrust of the district and the process," Keathley said.
Laura Oesch, a resident of Stockdale Estates who has a daughter at BHS now and two who would be affected by the change, asked a series of questions during her comment. She asked why the committee didn't hold public forums during the school year when parents were more likely to attend. She also asked why the public isn't allowed to ask questions at the forums and hear answers from the district.
"I can only conclude that the Kern High School District doesn't want to answer our questions or to be transparent in their processes," Oesch said.
One parent in attendance spoke out against Plan 3, because of its effect on the eastside schools. In Plan 3, a portion of Highland's boundaries that juts south of Highway 178 are redrawn for Foothill.
Veronica Recendiz lives in this area, under a mile from Highland. She has a daughter there now, and a 10-year-old who will be affected. She said she'd prefer her daughter be at a school close to home.
"Community is important, that neighborhood feel," she said.
Cari Coston was another rare voice at Tuesday's forum who didn't speak in favor of Plan 3. She spoke in favor of Plan 1, which pushes the idea of neighborhood schools. Students in these schools go to schools closest to them, generally.
"I want my money to go to education, not transportation," she said.
She said she was speaking as a taxpayer. But her comments also drew on her experience as a parent who sent her students to a school, Foothill, for its programs. She said that in some ways her students missed out on walking to the local school for neighborhood games and programs — something she doesn't want other students to miss.
The final public forum on proposed changes will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 29 at Golden Valley High School. This is right in the middle of where the heaviest changes could be made: Golden Valley is just a few miles away from where Del Oro will open.
Based on feedback the public gives at these forums, the committee will present a final plan at the Aug. 2 school board meeting. The ultimate goal is to bring a final proposal for the board's approval at the Sept. 7 meeting.
Comments can be sent to boundaryquestions@kernhigh.org.