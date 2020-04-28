The Small Business Development Center at Cal State Bakersfield will present its seventh pandemic-related webinar at noon Wednesday.
Focused on the federal Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, the hour-long presentation is geared toward small business owners, independent contractors, sole proprietors and single-member limited liability companies.
To register online for the presentation, titled “Managing Your Small Business during the Pandemic Crisis,” go to www.bit.ly/BusinessRelief7.
