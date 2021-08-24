SBDC webinar will update participants on business in the Eastern Sierra

Mono County's economic development manager will provide an update on business in the Eastern Sierra, and the head of Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center will discuss the latest developments in government relief programs, during a free, hourlong webinar starting at noon Wednesday.
Jeff Simpson plans to talk about COVID-19's impact on tourism-related business in Mono County. He also expects to share best practices from businesses in the region that have survived the pandemic.
Host Kelly Bearden, director of CSUB's SBDC, will share information and take questions about the federal Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, as well as the Paycheck Protection Program's forgiveness portal, the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant and other pandemic relief efforts.
Participants can sign up online at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief76.