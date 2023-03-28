SBDC webinar will provide updates on weather-related disaster assistance for small businesses

Recent winter storms’ effects on small business — and what owners can do for protection and recovery — will be the focus of a free, locally produced webinar going live at noon Wednesday.
Dawn Golik, district director for the U.S. Small Business Administration, will share information about weather-related relief available to businesses across the region.
She will join host Kelly Bearden, director of Cal State Bakersfield’s Small Business Development Center, who will open with a look at the economy, the banking crisis, capital resources, grants and information about disaster assistance being extended to businesses hit by recent storms.
Bearden will also speak live with Jeff Simpson, Mono county’s economic development director. They will go over a winter storm damage survey underway for businesses and property owners.