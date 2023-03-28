 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SBDC webinar will provide updates on weather-related disaster assistance for small businesses

Recent winter storms’ effects on small business — and what owners can do for protection and recovery — will be the focus of a free, locally produced webinar going live at noon Wednesday.

Dawn Golik, district director for the U.S. Small Business Administration, will share information about weather-related relief available to businesses across the region.

Coronavirus Cases