SBDC webinar will provide updates on pandemic recovery programs

An hourlong webinar Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center will host starting at noon Wednesday will provide updates on government pandemic-recovery programs and feature comments by local consultant James Thomsen.
SBDC Director Kelly Bearden expects to discuss the $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund, the $284.5 billion Paycheck Protection Program and the $16 billion Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Program. The Employee Retention Tax Credit and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan's Supplemental Targeted Advance will also come up.
Joining Bearden will be Thomsen, an SBDC consultant specializing in business management, international trade and funding sources.
Registration can be handled online at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief60.