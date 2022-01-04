SBDC webinar will provide details on new money available to local small businesses

Money available to small businesses hurt by the pandemic will be the focus on a webinar being hosted early Wednesday afternoon by the head of Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center.
SBDC Director Kelly Bearden plans to go over details of a new micro-grant program being offered by Kern County. He also expects to provide an update on the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program and talk about tools small businesses can use to manage their cash flow and business planning as they begin the new year.
Anyone planning to attend the hourlong program set to start at noon can sign up online at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief95.
New and existing businesses are invited to sign up for free, one-on-one consulting through the SBDC. Information is available online at www.csubsbdc.com.