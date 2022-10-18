 Skip to main content
SBDC webinar will provide close look at grant, loan guarantee programs

Two guest presenters will share information Wednesday about grants and other enterprise financing opportunities during a free hourlong webinar the Small Business Development Center at Cal State Bakersfield is putting on starting at noon.

Director Cindy Merzon with the Cal Coastal SBDC in Salinas will discuss the $35 million California Dream Fund grant program and other information on money available for new businesses.

