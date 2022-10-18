SBDC webinar will provide close look at grant, loan guarantee programs

Two guest presenters will share information Wednesday about grants and other enterprise financing opportunities during a free hourlong webinar the Small Business Development Center at Cal State Bakersfield is putting on starting at noon.
Director Cindy Merzon with the Cal Coastal SBDC in Salinas will discuss the $35 million California Dream Fund grant program and other information on money available for new businesses.
Then, Finance Manager Megan Hodapp with the California Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank, also known as IBank, will go over how businesses can tap capital through the California Small Business Loan Guarantee programs, which include farm loans and the Disaster Relief Loan and Jump Start initiatives. She also plans to share details on an upcoming loan program through the U.S. Treasury Department.
Director Kelly Bearden of CSUB's SBDC will kick off the webinar with updates on programs affecting small business recoveries.