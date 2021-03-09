SBDC webinar will provide business relief program updates

The director of Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center will provide updates on the Paycheck Protection Program and other pandemic relief initiatives during an hour-long webinar starting at noon Wednesday.
Help for sole proprietors and restaurants will be discussed along with the federal Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, California Relief grants, the Employee Retention Tax Credit and guidance from the U.S. Small Business Administration on Shuttered Venues Operator grants.
Participants may sign up for the free online event at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief52.