SBDC webinar will offer year-end tips

A variety of financial and marketing tips is on the agenda as the director of Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center delivers a year-end update starting at noon Wednesday.
Director Kelly Bearden's hourlong presentation, “Managing Your Small Business beyond the Pandemic," will include instructions on how to apply for loans and other help through the Economic Injury Disaster Program, which comes with a Friday deadline.
Questions will be addressed live online. Participants can sign up to attend at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief94.
New and existing businesses are encouraged to sign up for free, one-on-one consulting through the SBDC. Information is available online at www.csubsbdc.com.