SBDC webinar will offer updates on pandemic relief programs

A locally produced webinar for small businesses will go over details of several pandemic relief programs from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Event host Kelly Bearden, director of Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center, will discuss technical aspects of applying to the California Dream Fund Seed Grant Program.
The free webinar will delve into updated requirements for applying to Kern County's $1.2 million Microbusiness Relief Grant Program, as well as recent changes affecting Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program borrowers.
Other topics will include the Employee Retention Credit and the U.S. Treasury Department's State Small Business Credit Initiative helping small businesses in disadvantaged communities.
Participants will be able to ask questions for live response during the webinar. To sign up, visit www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief106.
The SBDC offers one-on-one small business consulting free of charge. For information, go online to www.csubsbdc.com.