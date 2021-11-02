SBDC webinar will look at pandemic comebacks

Trends in small-business pandemic recovery will be the focus of a locally produced, hourlong webinar starting at noon Wednesday.
The director of Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center, Kelly Bearden, will share examples of how some notable businesses have bounced back from the crisis. He expects to discuss the challenges involved and what lessons might be learned from the situation.
The free event will also provide updates on a number of government programs designed to help businesses get back on their feet, including the $150 million California Venues Grant program that opened Oct. 29.
There will be an opportunity for participants to ask questions live during the event. Anyone interested may register online at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief86.
The SBDC offers free, one-on-one consulting to small business owners in need of assistance. Owners of new and existing businesses can go to www.csubsbdc.com for information or to sign up for counseling.