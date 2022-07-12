SBDC webinar will look at loan opportunities

A weekly webinar for local small businesses will look Wednesday at opportunities for receiving a government-backed loan.
Put on by Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center, the free, hourlong event will start at noon with an update on the State Small Business Credit Initiative. Host and SBDC Director Kelly Bearden will then offer insights on the economy and provide updates on government pandemic relief programs that remain available.
Bearden will be joined by Craig Howells, Small Business Administration division manager at Bakersfield-based Mission Bank. Howells plans to go over the bank's guaranteed loans, such as SBA's 7(a) loan program and the U.S. Department of Agriculture's business and industry guaranteed loan program.
Participants in the webinar will be invited to ask questions live. To attend, sign up at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief122.