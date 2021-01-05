A free, locally produced business webinar starting at noon Wednesday will examine recent changes to federal loan forgiveness guidelines and related tax implications.
Host Kelly Bearden, director of Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center, will be joined by destination-business specialist Jon Schallert for a discussion of how small businesses can reinvent and distinguish themselves during the pandemic.
Also on the agenda for the hourlong presentation is a set of tips for applying for a small-business grant through California’s new, $500 million COVID-19 relief program.
Participants can register online at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief43.