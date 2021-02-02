Bakersfield, CA (93308)

Today

Mostly clear skies during the evening giving way to clouds and a few showers after midnight. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies during the evening giving way to clouds and a few showers after midnight. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.