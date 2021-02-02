Anyone tuning into a free local webinar Wednesday can learn and ask questions about the federal government's latest Paycheck Protection Program and round two of the California Relief Grant program that opened Tuesday and closes Monday.
The hourlong session from noon to 1 p.m. will be led by the director of Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center, Kelly Bearden, who will be joined by Deanna Blaise, vice president of Bakersfield-based Valley Strong Credit Union.
Also on the agenda Wednesday is a discussion of an employee retention tax credit, a new economic injury disaster loan program and the U.S. Small Business Administration's Shuttered Venue Operator Grant program.
Participants can register for the event at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief47. The SBDC also offers free one-on-one business consulting.