SBDC webinar will look at government relief being offered to businesses hit by recent disasters

Local businesses hurt by recent storms may benefit from information planned to be discussed during a free, hourlong webinar starting at noon Wednesday.
A recent disaster declaration that followed last month’s damaging weather will be the subject of a presentation by Public Information Officer Mary Anne Bradfield with the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience, Western Field Operations Center. She will go over relief options available to businesses and residents that suffered physical damage and economic loss, as well as ways in which the more recent situation differs from January’s declaration.