SBDC webinar will look at federal, state laws on vaccination mandates

A free, one-hour webinar Wednesday will examine differences between federal and state laws dealing with mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations in the workplace. It will also provide updates on pandemic recovery programs.
“Managing Your Small Business beyond the Pandemic,” a weekly event hosted from noon to 1 p.m. by Kelly Bearden, director of Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center, will feature comments this week by John McFarland, senior vice president of client development at Worklogic HR a Vensure Employer Services Division Partner.
Besides discussing differences between federal and state laws on mandating vaccinations, McFarland will also talk about the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which requires employers to provide paid sick leave and expand their family and medical leave.
Bearden will update participants on Paycheck Protection Plan loan forgiveness, the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program, and the need for businesses to update employee handbooks and travel policies, among other topics.
The live webinar will include an opportunity for participants to ask questions. Register online at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief77.