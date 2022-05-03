SBDC webinar will highlight National Small Business Week

National Small Business Week will be the initial focus of a locally produced webinar Wednesday, followed by discussion of pandemic relief programs.
Put on by Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center, the free online event running from noon to 1 p.m. will go over information and activities related to the U.S. Small Business Administration's annual event, which this year runs through Saturday.
Host and SBDC Director Kelly Bearden will also provide an update on the federal Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, including tips for reconsideration. He will also present information on small business recovery opportunities.
Joining him on the webinar will be SBDC consultant Jay Thompson, who will address the Employee Retention Credit and how many businesses who don't know how to apply or take advantage of the federal program.
Virtual attendees are encouraged to submit questions electronically during the event. sign up at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief112.