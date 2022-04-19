SBDC webinar will go over seed grant program requirements

An online event starting at noon Wednesday will provide practical details for entrepreneurs applying for some of the nearly $800,000 in microgrants being directed to the Central Valley through the California Dream Fund Seed Grant Program.
Executive Director Kurtis Clark of the Central California Regional Small Business Development Center Network will join the free, hourlong webinar hosted by the SBDC at Cal State Bakersfield.
Host and SBDC Director Kelly Bearden will take questions for Clark, who plans to go over the grant program's eligibility requirements training options and structure of a program set up to give out up to $10,000 in seed money to small businesses in underserved areas.
Bearden will also discuss recent adjustments to the U.S. Small Business Administration's Community Advantage lending program. He expects to deliver updates on Kern's $1.2 million Microbusiness Relief Grant Program, the U.S. Treasury Department's State Small Business Credit Initiative and programs like the federal Economic Injury Disaster Loan and the Employee Retention Credit.
Sign up for the webinar at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief110.