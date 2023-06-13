A locally focused webinar set to start at noon Wednesday will explore pricing strategies for small business owners and preview an upcoming workshop about overlooked sources of capital.
Shawn Palmer, an adviser with the Washington Small Business Development Center in Redmond, Wash., will explain how prices affect customers and what adjustments businesses can make to boost revenue and maximize profit while also building customer loyalty.
A frequent speaker at business conferences and podcasts, the Navy veteran will join the webinar’s weekly host, Kelly Bearden, director of Cal State Bakersfield’s Small Business Development Center.
Bearden will also speak with Deepak Bahl, program director for the University of Southern California’s Center for Economic Development. They will go over some of the information set to be highlighted at the upcoming USC Capital Access Workshop, which will feature presentations by financial institutions and government representatives on how businesses can line up capital.
Bearden also plans to provide economic updates and information about capital resource programs and government assistance available to businesses that have suffered from recent weather-related disasters.