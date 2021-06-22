SBDC webinar will go over pandemic recovery programs

A locally produced webinar starting at noon Wednesday will go over delays in the federal government's $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund and strategies for reopening as the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.
Hosted weekly by Director Kelly Bearden of Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center, the webinar will also address the process for reconsidering denied applications to the federal Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, Paycheck Protection Program forgiveness requirements and the Employee Retention Tax Credit.
Questions from the audience will be taken. Anyone interesting in participating can register online at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief67.