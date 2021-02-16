A one-hour webinar offering tips on how local businesses can get financial help during the pandemic will focus Wednesday on new details including a one-page loan forgiveness form for Paycheck Protection Program borrowers.
The free online event starting at noon will be the 49th weekly webinar hosted by Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center, which also offers free, one-on-one consulting for small businesses.
The event's host, SBDC Director Kelly Bearden, plans to go over the one-page form and talk about the filing process and options regarding different size loans. Other relief programs including state initiatives will also be discussed. Questions will be taken live.
Participants are invited to register in advance at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief49.