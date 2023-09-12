A business questionnaire with the potential to influence federal policy will come up for discussion Wednesday at a webinar being hosted by Cal State Bakersfield’s Small Business Development Center.
SBDC Director Kelly Bearden will host Sarah Simms, senior community development finance manager with the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, who will go over the Fed’s annual Small Business Credit Survey. The confidential questionnaire is geared toward existing businesses, those that have recently closed or enterprises that are about to launch.