SBDC webinar will focus on tech transfer opportunities

A small business innovation and research specialist will join the head of Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center at noon Wednesday for an online discussion of two of the federal government's largest programs for commercializing technology.
Charles Eason, who works at a specialty program of the Northern California SBDC called Tech Futures Group, will speak with CSUB SBDC Director Kelly Bearden about how businesses might qualify and compete for award money through the SBIR and STTR technology transfer programs.