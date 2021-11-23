You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SBDC webinar will focus on small-business trends, lending outlook

Local small business trends and the outlook for next year will be the main topics of an hourlong webinar starting at noon Wednesday.

Host Kelly Bearden, director of Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center, will be joined by the president and CEO of Bakersfield's Mid State Development Corp., Keith Brice, for a discussion of patterns observed recently among local entrepreneurs. Bearden and Brice also plan to talk about 2022's lending outlook for small businesses.

Updates are also expected on pandemic recovery programs including the Paycheck Protection Plan forgiveness and appeals processes, as well as the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program.

Participants will be able to ask questions live. Sign up in advance at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief89.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget

  • Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 156,264

  • Deaths: 1,769

  • Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 147,381

  • Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 92.90

  • Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 93.41

Updated: 11/23/2021. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department

More Coronavirus coverage

 

Most Popular

Images

Videos

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.

Collections