SBDC webinar will focus on small-business trends, lending outlook

Local small business trends and the outlook for next year will be the main topics of an hourlong webinar starting at noon Wednesday.
Host Kelly Bearden, director of Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center, will be joined by the president and CEO of Bakersfield's Mid State Development Corp., Keith Brice, for a discussion of patterns observed recently among local entrepreneurs. Bearden and Brice also plan to talk about 2022's lending outlook for small businesses.
Updates are also expected on pandemic recovery programs including the Paycheck Protection Plan forgiveness and appeals processes, as well as the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program.
Participants will be able to ask questions live. Sign up in advance at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief89.