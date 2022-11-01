 Skip to main content
SBDC webinar will focus on retail trends, opportunities

+3 
Kelly Bearden

Kelly Bearden directs Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center.

The business of retail will take the spotlight Wednesday during a free webinar being hosted by the Small Business Development Center at Cal State Bakersfield.

Two representatives of Bakersfield's Downtown Business Association — President and CEO Melanie Farmer and Public Relations Director Cathy Butler — will join host and SBDC Director Kelly Bearden for a discussion of the outlook for retailers. They will also go over shopping events scheduled through the end of the year, including local Small Business Saturday promotions after Thanksgiving.

