SBDC webinar will focus on retail trends, opportunities

The business of retail will take the spotlight Wednesday during a free webinar being hosted by the Small Business Development Center at Cal State Bakersfield.
Two representatives of Bakersfield's Downtown Business Association — President and CEO Melanie Farmer and Public Relations Director Cathy Butler — will join host and SBDC Director Kelly Bearden for a discussion of the outlook for retailers. They will also go over shopping events scheduled through the end of the year, including local Small Business Saturday promotions after Thanksgiving.