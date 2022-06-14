SBDC webinar will focus on preparing for recession

The host of a locally produced weekly webinar will focus Wednesday on how small businesses can prepare for the possibility of an economic recession.
Taking questions live, host Kelly Bearden, director of Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center, will go over sources of business capital, government-funded pandemic relief programs that remain in effect and opportunities for small business recovery help.
The free presentation will run from noon to 1 p.m. Participants can sign up at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief118.