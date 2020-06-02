The Small Business Development Center at Cal State Bakersfield has scheduled a free noon webinar Wednesday to share information about the $25 million Kern Recovers forgivable loan program and the PPP Loan Forgiveness rules changes.
The webinar will feature local SBDC Director Kelly Bearden and James Zervis, Kern County's chief operations officer and the architect of the Kern Recovers forgivable loan program.
Those wishing to attend can register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3AnrC4cuTXWGHfBv84gmuw.
