SBDC webinar will focus on fading opportunities for getting a PPP loan

As the 2021 Paycheck Protection Program draws to an early close, the head of the local Small Business Development Center plans to provide free guidance Wednesday on how local businesses can maximize their chances of receiving money through the federal recovery initiative.
During an hourlong webinar starting at noon, host Kelly Bearden, director of Cal State Bakersfield's SBDC, will go over the PPP application process and help troubleshoot any user problems associated with the program, which was set to end May 31 but will likely wrap up sooner given that more than 80 percent of its $284.5 billion has already been allocated.
Bearden also expects to discuss the U.S. Small Business Administration's new $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund, as well as the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Program and other government-funded recovery programs.
His presentation will include a question-and-answer session. Register online at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief57.