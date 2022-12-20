SBDC webinar will focus on CSUB's 10-week entrepreneurship program

Cal State Bakersfield's free entrepreneurship boot camp will be the highlight of a webinar the university's Small Business Development Center will put on starting at noon Wednesday.
The interim dean of CSUB's School of Business & Public Administration, Seung Bach, will go over results from the first group of entrepreneurs to complete the university's 10-week Venture Accelerator in November.
Bach, who also serves as executive director of CSUB's Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation, will discuss what requirements applicants will be expected to meet in order to qualify for the second cohort starting in February.
Bach will be joined by host Kelly Bearden, director of the SBDC, who will open the online event with perspectives on the economy and capital resources available to small businesses. He will also provide updates on government pandemic relief programs that are still available.
The webinar is the 255th episode of the SBDC's Webinar Wednesday series providing information of use to local employers and business owners.