SBDC webinar will focus on CSUB's 10-week entrepreneurship program

Cal State Bakersfield's free entrepreneurship boot camp will be the highlight of a webinar the university's Small Business Development Center will put on starting at noon Wednesday.

The interim dean of CSUB's School of Business & Public Administration, Seung Bach, will go over results from the first group of entrepreneurs to complete the university's 10-week Venture Accelerator in November.

