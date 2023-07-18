Artificial intelligence — and the benefits it brings business owners — will be the focus of a locally produced webinar starting at noon Wednesday.
Owner and founder Justin Powers of Kernville Cowork will join webinar host Kelly Bearden for a discussion of the range of AI tools available to entrepreneurs, along with tips on how to find and evaluate them.
Powers, who worked with several tech startups before launching the Kernville coworking space in 2018, also plans to go over how AI can help businesses produce business plans, perform marketing and customer service.
Bearden, director of Cal State Bakersfield’s Small Business Development Center, will open the hourlong webinar with updates on the new Bakersfield Entrepreneurship Grant Program, as well as other capital resources programs and weather-related disaster assistance for businesses.