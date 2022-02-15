SBDC webinar will explore new legislation that would help restaurants, other in-person businesses

A webinar starting at noon Wednesday will delve into federal legislation that, if approved by Congress, would provide new financial assistance to restaurants and other businesses that serve customers in person.
The hourlong interactive presentation, hosted by Director Kelly Bearden of Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center, will also discuss how to apply for a grant from Kern County's new $1.2 million microbusiness relief program.
Also on the agenda are the Employee Retention Tax Credit and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program. Participants will be invited to ask questions that will be answered live online.
Local small businesses are invited to sign up in advance at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief101.
The SBDC also provides free, one-on-one consulting for small business owners. Information is available online at www.csubsbdc.com.