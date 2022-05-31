SBDC webinar will explore crowdfunding as source of business capital

A local small-business consultant will join a locally produced webinar Tuesday to discuss the use of crowdfunding as a way to raise money for startups and other enterprises.
James Thomsen, a lead consultant with Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center, will go on after an update on the California Dream Fund and other pandemic relief programs by the webinar's host, SBDC Director Kelly Bearden.
Thomsen specializes in business management, funding sources and international trade. He led acquisitions of several well-known companies while working as president of Denver-based outdoors retailer VF Corp.
The free webinar runs from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday. Questions will be taken live. Register to participate online at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief116.