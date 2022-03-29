SBDC webinar will examine state-mandated retirement programs

A state official will join a locally produced webinar Wednesday to discuss ways California employers with at least five employees can meet a requirement that they offer their workers an approved retirement plan by June 30.
Jonathan Herrera, director of outreach and education for the CalSavers Retirement Savings Board in the California State Treasurer’s Office, is scheduled to go over ways businesses can provide access to a savings program such as an individual retirement account, called an IRA; a 401(k); a pension; or some other qualified plan.
The free webinar, set to start at noon and end by 1 p.m., will be hosted by Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center. It will also delve into Kern County’s $1.2 million Microbusiness Relief Grant Program, the California Relief Grant and the California Dream Fund Seed Grant Program. Questions will be taken and addressed live.
Sign up online at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief107.