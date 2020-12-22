Details of the new, $908 billion pandemic recovery package will be discussed by local business professionals during a free, hourlong webinar starting at noon Wednesday.
Host Kelly Bearden, director of Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center, will be joined by Keith Brice, president and CEO of Mid State Development Corp.
The two will also go over the 2021 outlook for small business lending, updates on various business-assistance programs and COVID-19 test locations.
Participants can register to attend online at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/3515887076129/WN_TyDqIDelS2mEbz9_XWK0AA.