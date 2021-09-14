SBDC webinar will address intellectual property protections

Intellectual property — and the business imperative to protect it — will be the focus of a locally produced webinar being hosted at noon Wednesday by Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center.
Online host and SBDC Director Kelly Bearden will speak with Ken Takeda, regional outreach offer for the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's western regional office in San Jose. They are expected to discuss the four major types of IP and why innovators and entrepreneurs should protect them.
Bearden also will offer updates on the final round of the California Relief Grant program, Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program.
Questions will be taken from participants during the hourlong webinar. Advance registration is available online at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief79.